Army recovers bodies of Soldiers killed by IPOB members in Imo

The Nigerian Army has recovered the corpses of four soldiers killed by Indigenous People of Biafra militias in Orlu, Imo State.

A senior military officer, who confirmed the development to PRNigeria, said the military vehicle that was damaged during the attack had also been recovered.

The IPOB militia had ambushed and killed the soldiers who were on the escort of the Director Civil Affairs, Brigadier General H.E. Nzan and his team on inspection of the Civil-Military Project at Nkwerre.

Nigerian Troops on Monday nabbed 20 members of the proscribed IPOB after they attacked soldiers and civilians in Orlu.

The Nigerian troops in a joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigeria Police sustained raid operation in the axis, after the killing of four soldiers on escort duties in the area by IPOB elements.