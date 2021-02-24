FG To Introduce Tollgates On 12 Highways (full List)

This information is contained in a document, which was obtained, yesterday, from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja.

The 12 highways to be concessioned under the Ministry’s “Highway Management Development Initiative”, HMDI, are: Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.

Others are: Kano-Shuari, Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and Lagos-Badagry-Seme Border.

This is is a direct result of FG introducing a Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI), which grants individuals license to build and maintain highways is heartwarming.

Analysis are of the opinion that, “With the nation’s road network put at 35,000km and the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of only 13,000km out of it, it’s a no brainer that we need more financing options outside of the government to put our road infrastructure in tip-top shape.

Granted that the impact of previous financing options, including the Sukuk Bond, Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), a dedicated fund for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge, the 375km Abuja-Kano Road and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (which the Dangote Group and LNG have leveraged on to construct the Obajana-Kabba Road, Apapa-Oworonshoki Road and the Bonny-Bodo Road and Bridge, respectively, have been quite positive),

The introduction of HDMI, with 12 federal roads penciled down for the first phase, could be likened to a case of the more road financing options available, the more merrier.

Next step is to make these policies legally binding instruments by the National Assembly to ensure sustainability.