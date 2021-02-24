Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ghana to receive world’s first doses of free Covax vaccines -UNICEF

Younews Ng February 24, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

Ghana is scheduled to receive Wednesday the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, a World Health Organization-backed effort to procure and distribute inoculations for free to poor countries.

“These 600,000 Covax vaccines are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of Covid vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries,” said UNICEF, which organised the shipment from Mumbai, in a joint statement with the WHO.

Covax has said it would deliver two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines globally by the end of 2021.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Jonathan meets 15 Gambian party leaders in Abuja

Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, is hosting a three-day brainstorming session with leaders of the 15 main ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.