Governors forum bow to pressure, agree to negotiation with bandits

Against the earlier position by majority of Nigerians sitting 36 States governors,

the Nigeria Governors’ Forum have now opt for dialogue with bandits.

The Chairman of the NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi, gave this indication when he led some members of the forum on a solidarity visit to the Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, in Minna, the state capital.

Fayemi called for proper coordination among the security outfits, adding that the synergy was required for optimal result in ending the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Indicating that governors might consider dialogue, he stated, “We also need to explore other avenues side by side with whatever the security institutions are doing if that means engaging in dialogue We may not have a choice. We may have to do that, anything to help us to deal with this immediate crisis and then to begin to address on a much more longer time basis, the root causes of this social dislocation responsible for what we are witnessing, all around us.”

Recall that gunmen on Wednesday last week stormed Government Science College, Kagara in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state and abducted 27 students and 15 workers.

Fayemi, during the visit to Minna, stated, “We all feel your pain. We feel the fears and the anxieties of the good people of Niger State. This is not something that is uncommon. What happens here is not unique to you. You have been part of several delegations to Bornu State to Katsina State, to Ogun State and to Oyo State. As a matter of fact, you were in Ogun State when the Kagara incident happened, and you had to rush back home in order to attend to the challenge in Niger State.”

“We don’t want to come here on a cycle of lamentation. That’s not our job. Yes, we want to be compassionate. Yes, we want to be sympathetic. We want to feel the pain of our people because our first responsibility as governors as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution is the security and welfare of our people, but we don’t want to lament because the citizens want us to fix the problem. Our people just want us to find a permanent solution to this cycle of violence, insurgence, banditry, criminality, and brigandage in our country.”

The NGF chairman commended the measures taken by Bello which resulted in the release of the passengers that were abducted in the Niger State Transport Service bus on February 14

Other governors that were part of the delegation were Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq ( Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).