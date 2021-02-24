Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Hold talks with repentant bandits, not unrepentant terrorists – Niger gov

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello has  said that he was fully in support of adopting kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to curb the banditry.

“I agree we should hold dialogue, as bad as it seems. There is the need to look at the root causes and see how we can address them, but then, make no mistake, for those who have chosen the path of terrorism and do not show any sign of repentance, then the needful must be done.”

He added that the time had come for the Federal Government to do the needful in addressing the security challenges bedevilling the country.

According to him, state governors have limited powers especially when it comes to the control of the security apparatus in the country.

Bello stated, “Time has come for the federal authorities to key in and work with state governments so that we are able to provide adequate intelligence and find a lasting solution to this menace.

“We are state governors, but we all have our limitations when it comes to control of operations. We do not fully control the Army, Air Force or even the police.”

The governor said the state government was committed to ensuring that it secured the release of the GSC, Kagara abductees.

