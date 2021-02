The Indigenous People of Biafra on Tuesday boasted that the Nigerian soldiers had no such training that could enable them to arrest its security operatives, the Eastern Security Network.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement.

While describing the Nigerian soldiers as inferior in training compared to ESN operatives, IPOB said it was a blatant lie the claim by the Army that those arrested in Orlu, Imo State, were ESN operatives.

‌