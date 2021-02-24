Jonathan meets 15 Gambian party leaders in Abuja

Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, is hosting a three-day brainstorming session with leaders of the 15 main political parties from Gambia, as part of efforts to build a consensus around making a new constitution for the country.

The session which is being held in Abuja, is also with the support of the leadership of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Former President Jonathan hosts leaders of Gambian political parties in Abuja over the new constitution,” made available by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja.

It read in part, “In continuation of his effort to assist with facilitating a conversation towards a consensus on the making of a new constitution for The Gambia, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is hosting a three-day brainstorming session with leaders of the country’s main political parties in Abuja.

“Dr. Jonathan has been supporting the country’s ongoing constitutional review process to forge a workable national consensus since December 2020.

“The session is to afford Dr. Jonathan and the party leaders in attendance an opportunity to undertake a collective review of the progress that has been registered since the inter-party dialogue began in December 2020, with some specific recommendations carried forward to January 2021.”