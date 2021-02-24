Makinde, Fayose’s face-off deepens, parallel PDP caucuses meet

The hostility between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State appears to be getting hotter ahead of the zonal congress of the South-West People Democratic Party holding soon.

According to a statement by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor on Tuesday led former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Segun Oni of Ekiti State; former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Omolade Oluwateru; Erelu Olusola Obada; Senator Abiodun Olujimi; Senator Olu Alabi; Taofeek Arapaja, and others to hold PDP caucuses meeting at the Government House, Ibadan.

Fayose’s deputy during his second term in office, Prof. Kolapo Olusola (Eleka) abandoned his former boss and teamed up with Makinde.

Senator Bucknor Akerele, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, Dr Saka Balogun, Chief Segun Adegoke, were present.

Others are Kola Balogun, Duro Faseyi, Kamorudeen Adedibu, Hosea Agboola, Stanley Olajide, Tajudeen Obasa, Yemi Taiwo, Abass Adigun, Tunji Shoyinka and Rita Orji.

The governor unveiled a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Lebanon, Chief Arapaja, as Oyo State’s sole nominee for the chairmanship post in the zone.

Makinde said the meeting heralded a zonal congress that would help put in place a new PDP zonal executive in the South-West region, which, according to him, would help to install a new government at the federal, National Assembly and state levels in 2023.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank the reconciliation committee we set up, ably led by former Governor Oyinlola. He made sure that the necessary things were done to bring everyone together. At the end of the day, I believe we will have a reconciled and united party in South-West PDP.

“So, I can only pity those who are staying outside and throwing stones inside. I want to also state that history will record their position accurately. I will encourage us to urge them to come in. We have the reconciliation committee already. This committee has been trying to reach out to them and they have said they are not ready to participate.”

The PDP faction loyal to Fayose also held a parallel PDP South-West caucus meeting in Lagos on the same day.

Rising from the Lagos meeting, the caucus, in a communiqué signed by the Zonal Secretary, Daisi Akintan; chairmen of Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti states, Adedeji Doherty, Sunday Bisi, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele and Bisi Kolawole, respectively, called on Makinde to desist from causing division in the party by creating parallel excos in some states.

The communique read, “We members of the zonal caucus of the party in the South-West pursuant to Section 27(5) as amended in 2017, here gathered deliberated on the fortunes of the party and particularly with emphasis to place it on sound footing in our zone and resolves as follows:

“That we stand firmly by the resolutions of the Ibadan meeting of 12th March 2020, affirming the return of Dr Eddy Olafeso as Zonal Chairman; Rev Bunmi Jenyo as Zonal Secretary, among others, believing that as mature and sincere party members, resolutions and agreements are sacrosanct and must always be respected.

“That we call on the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, to stop acting like governor-general of the South-West Zone and desist from causing division in the party by setting up parallel state excos in some states.

“That our vision and desire is to see the PDP thrive in the South-West Zone and win elections. That sequel to the above, the under listed people have been approved as candidates for elections at the zonal congress.

“Dr Eddy Olafeso, National Vice Chairman; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Zonal Secretary; Hon Bakene Fasiu Adewale, Zonal Organising Secretary; Mr Femi Adetola, Youth Leader; Mrs Abimbola Balogun, Woman Leader; Mr Oke Ojo Micheal, Treasurer; Engr Balogun Kolawole Ayuba, Auditor; Mr Dosu Babatunde, Legal Adviser; Mr Ayo Fadaka; Zonal Publicity Secretary and Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji, Financial Secretary.”

