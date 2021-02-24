Man stabs neighbour to death with broken bottle

A man, Sunday Amaefula, has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing one Chibuike Nwanne to death with a broken bottle in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi.

Nwanne and his wife returned home from a party when an argument ensued between him and Amaefula’s brother, Ifeanyi Emmanuel.

The argument was said to have degenerated into a fight and in the process, Amaefula allegedly stabbed the 43-year-old to death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Tuesday that Nwanne was survived by his pregnant wife, adding that the suspect and the deceased were neighbours.

He said, “Police operatives attached to the Makinde Division, Lagos State, on Monday, February 22, 2021, around 12.30am, arrested one Sunday Amaefula, 53, for stabbing one Chibuike Nwanne, 43, to death.