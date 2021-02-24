Man’O’War member robs with military unforms on highways, arrested

The police in Ebonyi State on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man, Obinna Omeike, over armed robbery in the state.

The suspect and his gang members, it was gathered, allegedly robbed passengers on the Amasiri-Oso-Okigwe Highway, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, penultimate Friday.

The suspects reportedly made away with victims’ goods and snatched the bus they were travelling in.

The 24-year-old suspect, who claimed he visited home from the city to show his mother, his would-be wife, was arrested on Monday and paraded by the command, on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Loveth Odah, said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off.

Odah said, “The Iron is a Man’O’War member and we don’t know how he got his military unforms. Aside the military uniforms, we recovered two locally-made guns, five bullets and one big axe. Two suspects are at large.”

The suspect, who said he was dealing on phone accessories, added that he was tricked into the act by the suspects, who are on the run.

