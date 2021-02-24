Military came to Orlu on my invitation– Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday justified the recent military invasion of some parts of Orsu and Orlu local government areas of his state despite the criticisms that trailed the operation.

Uzodimma spoke in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after a meeting he had with the President, Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A reporter had sought to know why the governor decided to unleash the military on his people at a time his counterparts in the northern part of the country were negotiating with bandits to resolve their security challenges.

The governor responded, “On the issue of bringing the military to Imo State, you will recall that during the EndSARS protests, a lot of properties were damaged in the state; police stations were burnt down, soldiers were killed, their rifles removed from them.

“Then I came here and pleaded with Mr President for his support and he sent additional support by sending in police and the military. That is where we are. It was on my invitation that the military came.”