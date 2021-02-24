Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Rocket hits, kills boys playing football, others in Maiduguri

Younews Ng February 24, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 38 Views

Thirteen persons were killed and over 40 injured in rocket attack on Maiduguri by suspected Boko Haram members.

As at the time of filing the report, a team of military, civilian JTF and humanitarian workers were still combing the town for corpses even as the injured were assisted to hospital.

The major casualties were recorded at a football field in Gwange near the house of late General Mamman Shuwa, who was one of the earlier casualties of insurgency in the state.

Nine boys who were playing football early evening were killed by the rocket.

Many others were also injured in the area.

Other parts of the town were not spared the rocket, believed to have been shot to destabilise the town, paved the way for a massive attack by the insurgents.

At Adam Kolo part of the town, the rocket killed four persons.

A source said a vehicle parked in the area was totally scattered.

He said that the corpses were removed and taken to the State Specialist Hospital.

He said those that were injured were equally assisted to the hospital to be treated.

the entire area was cordoned off by Civilian JTF and some soldiers.

