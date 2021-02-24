Tiger Woods escapes death, suffers multiple leg injuries

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs as his car flew off the road Tuesday near Los Angeles in a crash he was “very fortunate” to survive, law enforcement officials who found the U.S. golf legend said.

Woods did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the early-morning incident, and underwent surgery after the roll-over collision, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash which occurred on a steep stretch of road known as a “hotspot” for high-speed accidents in recent years.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department initially said Woods was cut from his vehicle using the Jaws of Life. It has since said that is not the case.

Even as he was trapped in the driver’s seat of the mangled vehicle, Tiger Woods was “lucid and calm,” the first deputy on scene said.

“He told me his name was Tiger, and that moment I immediately recognized him.”