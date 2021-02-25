Driver Bolts with Master’s Jeep in Lagos, Nabbed by Police in Ogun

By Felix Mordi

A driver’s criminal desire to convert his master’s vehicle to his, for whatever purpose, was on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, dashed by the police.

The driver, Eyo Eta of No.78 Iju Road, Ifako-Agege, Lagos, it was gathered, had bolted with his master’s Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number APP 467 GS and was heading for Benin City, Edo State, when he ran into a team of Highway Patrol men at Imeri Junction in Ijebu-Imushin.

According to the Ogun State Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement made available to Crime Puzzle, “The suspect was accosted by men of the Federal Highway Patrol at about 9:30pm at Imeri junction in Ijebu-Imushin, heading to Benin.

“When stopped by the policemen, he was unable to give satisfactory answers to all questions posed to him and he was subsequently taken to the station for more questioning. It was at the station that he confessed to taking the vehicle away to Benin City, without his master’s knowledge”, Oyeyemi said.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ijebu Imushin, CSP Hillary Simire, had to place a phone call to the said master, simply identified as Omopariola.

In the telephone coversation, Omopariola narrated that, when it dawned on him that his driver had made away with the vehicle, he went to incident the case at a police station in Lagos.

To this end, however, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.