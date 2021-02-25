Ebute Metta Boils Again, area boys on rampage

The Lagos Mainland area of Lagos State, today witnessed another turmoil, as some suspected cultists were said to have engaged themselves in gun duel which recorded a fatality just as many people were injured.

The deceased simply identified as “Badoo” was said to be embarking on his daily routine when he was trapped in the violence and was shot dead on the spot.

It was gathered that the deceased was well known in the axis especially among Lagos Mainland youths and his death was said to have caused panic among residents.

The suspected cultists were said to have perfected their plans by blocking the alternative routes in the axis having accessed the area through Jebba and Oko-Baba streets.

An eye witness Engineer Moronfolu Abedoye said the violence started at about noon and lasted for about 45 minutes before the intervention of the Nigeria Police, Delton, Lagos. He said dangerous weapons and guns were freely used by the suspected cultists.

It will be recalled that Oyingbo was the scene of an ugly violent where some buses belonging to the Lagos State Government were burnt during the EndSARS Protests in 2020.

The violence was said to have extended to Herbert Macauley towards Adekunle and neighboring streets as the suspected cultists engaged themselves in the violence.

Eye witnesses’ account said the violence succeeded in hampering vehicular and human movements as traders, road users and residents scampered for safety.

Miscreants seized the occasion to vandalise shops and vehicles carting goods and properties away.

An eye witness Mr. Eriola Adedapo said he was on board of a public transport when suddenly the atmosphere changed and people ran helter-skelter.

He said, “I boarded the bus from Fadeyi enroute Oyingbo to alight at Post Office but the bus conductor delayed me due to lack of “change”. Out of annoyance, I followed the vehicle to UBA area when suddenly there were gunshots and we all ran for our dear lives. Till now, my N800 balance is still with the conductor,”