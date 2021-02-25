Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gumi reveals : Abductor says the money (they are offering) is too small for him.”

Gumi, in an interview said efforts were being intensified to identify the group holding the victims.

He said he had an audio recording of a conversation between the abductors and a top official of the school.

Gumi stated, “There is a crisis really. The abductor is saying he cannot feed the victims and he’s demanding money. He’s saying the money (they are offering) is too small for him.”

Asked on what happened to the negotiation between the bandits and the government, the cleric said, “There was never any negotiation. The bandits we met said they knew the group that took the bus (which carried the victims), but they did not know the ones who took the children. They said they would investigate and call us.”

