MISSING CHILD! MISSING CHILD!! MISSING CHILD!!!

The Parents of the missing child Mr and Mrs Oladele who reside at No 2, Oshodi street off ifeloju street Oko-Oba, Powerline area request for the support of Orile-Agege Government and Elere Police Station for the missing of their daughter Miss OLADELE OLAITAN Age 7.

Mr Oladele Abidemi said they have approached the Police Station to report the case, so as to help inform other security outfits in the state to join in the search of their daughter.

The family of Oladele has therefore called on the residents of Orile-Agege, Elere police command to please render their support to rescue their daughter where so ever she’s hidden.

Incase you have a genuine Information about the Missing daughter pls contact this number *08126034976, 08135761915 of Mr OLADELE ABIDEMI (OWEN)

Above picture is the Missing daughter.