Tinubu, five Governors at Akeredolu’s second term inauguration

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu led other progressive politicians on Wednesday to the second term inauguration of Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Five Governors also attended the inauguration.

They include: Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Dapo Abiodun(Ogun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Also at the inauguration were former Interim National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande; former Ogun Governor Sen. Ibikunle Amosun; former Senate President Ken Nnamani; new APC chieftain in Osun Sen. Iyiola Omisore and former National Vice Chairman (Southwest), APC Chief Pius Akinyelure.