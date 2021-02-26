3 Herdersmen who allegedly set Village ablaze in Ogun arrested

By Felix Mordi

Three of the herdsmen who, last Thursday, allegedly conspired to attack a village in the Ayetoro area of Ogun State, have been arrested.

The gun-totting and blood-thirsty herders, We gathered, besieged Bamajo Village in the early hours of the day and caught the villagers napping.

In the unprovoked and senseless attack, houses were torched just as the police established one case of severe machete cut on one Ismaila Alabi.

Confirming the arrest in a press statement, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the three suspects “were arrested for the role they played in the attack of Bamajo village in Ayetoro area of Ogun state. In the early hour of the day, the men attacked the village, where they set some houses ablaze and inflicted a deep matchet cut injury on one Ismaila Alabi”.

According to the PPRO, “On receiving the report, the Area commander Ayetoro, ACP Anthony Aruna, mobilized his officers, hunters and youths and embarked on search party for the fleeing herders in the bushes”.

One of the suspects, identified as Musa Yusuf, was spotted at Igboaje bush, where he was arrested with a gun and a blood-stained cutlass.

Oyeyemi stated further that Musa’s arrest facilitated the apprehension of two others, Usman Mohammed and Aliyu Abubakar, saying they were strongly suspected as partakers in the violent attack on the villagers.

The injured victim was, according to the Command’s spokesman, quickly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has, however, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

The CP also directed that a massive manhunt for other members of the deadly gang, still at large, be intensified, to ensure they did not evade justice