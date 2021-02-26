Policeman Knocked Off Lagos Bridge By Driver Alive, Out Of Hospital – Police

David Zapaina, a police inspector, who was knocked off a bridge into a canal in Lagos State by a driver is alive and has been discharged from hospital.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos Police Command, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

In a viral video on Wednesday, the driver, identified by the police as Sunday Okodo, was attempting to evade arrest after he was flagged down by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for driving against traffic (one-way) when he forcefully reversed his Sports Utility Vehicle and tipped off Zapaina off the bridge.

According to the police, Zapaina is in stable condition but sustained a fracture to the hand after he was hit by Okodo on Wednesday.

The statement noted that Okodo’s vehicle has been impounded, adding that he will be charged before a Yaba Magistrate’s Court.

The statement partly read: “The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at about 1730hrs, when some LASTMA personnel were backed up by the police on enforcement duty within the state contravened a Toyota SUV, driving against the traffic along International Airport road.

“The driver resisted arrest and while trying to escape, a police inspector, David Zapania, was knocked down from the bridge and fell into a canal. The police inspector was rescued and rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Centre where he was attended to and discharged, but sustained a fracture on his left hand.

“Meanwhile the reckless driver, Sunday Okodo, 38, of Alose close, has been arrested and his vehicle impounded. The driver will be arraigned today, Thursday, February 25, 2021