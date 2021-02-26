Imo police station set ablaze,as officers, detainees flee

The law of nature called self preservation came to the fore, as croaks and alleged criminals broke away from detention, running for their dear lives.

It happened in Imo State on Thursday night as hoodlums razed Aboh Mbaise Divisional Police Headquarters.

This is even as policemen on duty fled as the hoodlums carried out the arson on the police facility.

According to sources, on arrival, the hoodlums who were carrying inflammable objects threw them at the police formation and ignited the environment.

The development caused panic in the area, as the policemen on guard, suspects, and natives ran into nearby bushes.

Files and documents belonging to the police were lost in the inferno

The source said, “This is very strange. Fleeing hoodlums have just razed Aboh Mbaise Divisional Police headquarters. They didn’t bother going into the compound. They just threw ignitable objects on the Divisional headquarters and drove off few minutes after it caught fire.

“All the policemen on duty including suspects who were being detained ran into the nearby bushes. Locals also fled their homes as the fire raged. We have not seen this one before.”

A police spokesperson for the state command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack.