Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kidnappers demand N100m to free UI student

Younews Ng February 26, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

Gunmen, who abducted Emmanuel Odetunde, a student of Sociology at the University of Ibadan,Oyo State, have demanded N100m ransom from his family to free him.

He was abducted by the gunmen, who broke into his father’s farm in Oke Odan, Apete area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday.

Odetunde was said to have been kidnapped by the bandits around 5pm.

It was learnt by close family sources that four suspected herders had demanded for his father. They, however, kidnapped the young man when told by the workers that his father was not around.

Samuel, the victim’s brother said the kidnappers had reached out to the family, demanding a N100m ransom.

Although Samuel said the safety of his brother was paramount, he added that the family could not raise the huge amount

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari orders: “No Amnesty for Bandits, Insurgents, Kidnappers… They are criminals”

A meeting of the Governors of the 19 Northern States, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.