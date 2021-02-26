Kidnappers demand N100m to free UI student

Gunmen, who abducted Emmanuel Odetunde, a student of Sociology at the University of Ibadan,Oyo State, have demanded N100m ransom from his family to free him.

He was abducted by the gunmen, who broke into his father’s farm in Oke Odan, Apete area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday.

Odetunde was said to have been kidnapped by the bandits around 5pm.

It was learnt by close family sources that four suspected herders had demanded for his father. They, however, kidnapped the young man when told by the workers that his father was not around.

Samuel, the victim’s brother said the kidnappers had reached out to the family, demanding a N100m ransom.

Although Samuel said the safety of his brother was paramount, he added that the family could not raise the huge amount