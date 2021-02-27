BREAKING: The 42 persons abducted by bandits in Kagara, regained freedom

BREAKING: The 42 persons abducted by bandits in Government Science College Kagara, Niger State have regained freedom.

A top police officer involved in the counter-kidnapping operation in the state told PRNigeria on Saturday morning.

PRNigeria had reported the abduction of the boarding students by the bandits who were dressed in military uniforms on February 17, 2021.

A total of 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their family were abducted after the attack on the Kagara school in the early hours of Wednesday