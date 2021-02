Driver who knocked policeman into canal remanded in Badagry prison till March

Sunday Okodo, the reckless driver that knocked off a police officer while trying to escape arrest was arraigned

That was yersterday on a six-count charge that includes: driving against traffic (one way), resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving without a valid driver’s licence assaulting a police officer and attempted murder.

He was remanded in Badagry prison with no bail condition attached till 26th of March.