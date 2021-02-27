DSS debunks attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho, what happened ?

The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State. The said news is misinforming and should taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

26th February, 2021

But Ignore and his team are insisting that

Soldiers and Department of State Services officers on Friday attempted to arrest Yoruba activist and pan-Oduduwa Republic agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Igboho’s media aide, Salami Oladapo, said the attempt was made at exactly 2 pm in front of a Satguru Maharaj Ji Village, along the busy highway.

Oladapo, who spoke for Igboho, said, “They laid in ambush for me and blocked his car with two vehicles. They were heavily armed but he said they were too small for him to arrest.

“He has described the situation as worrying and sad, especially because he is fighting for Yoruba .

“He was going for a meeting he had with Yoruba elders in Lagos. He said ‘is it a sin to fight for Yoruba people? Is it a sin to fight for his people?”

He said the important thing was that “Igboho is back in his house in Ibadan, safe and sound.”

“He was not harmed in any way, I can tell you that,” he added.

A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, had also tweeted about the incident, saying, “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives & policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush & abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed & I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the FG that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas & either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue & peace is better than violence & war. A word is enough for the wise.”

Igboho had in January given Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa area of Oyo State seven days to vacate the area, blaming the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

The Yoruba activist also visited Ogun State after soldiers allegedly escorted herdsmen to graze in some villages in the Yewa North Local Government Area of the state and brutalised some residents in defence of the herders