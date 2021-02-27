Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria, Now The Largest Producer of Cassava in the World— FG

February 27, 2021

The Federal Government on Wednesday in Bauchi declared that Nigeria is now the largest producer of cassava in the world.

Mrs Karima Babangida, Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Abuja, made the disclosure at a workshop on cassava production organised by the ministry.

Babangida, who was represented by Regional Director, North East, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Umar Mohamed, said that Nigeria “is still the world’s leading producer of cassava, compared to others like Thailand.’’

She said that Nigeria was leading in spite of the low yield which is below 10 tonnes per hectare.

The director observed that the country has the potential to produce 40 tonnes per hectare but blamed the low yield on some challenges being faced by farmers in most parts of the country.

