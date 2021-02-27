Parents beware..kids are missing in Lagos more than ever!

It is advisable that parents should always look after their children and always follow them to their schools.

It is their primary responsibility to take care of the children and be watchful over them.”

At least six children have been declared missing in Idi Araba, Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State, as concerns over the safety of kids in the community grow on a daily basis.

The missing children are identified as Abdullahi Mohammed, Umairah Umar, Abubakar Sadiq, one Shittu, Abdullahi Olanrewaju and Abdulahad Ibrahim, who disappeared on Wednesday, January 27.

The recurring disappearance suspected to be cases of abduction started about two years ago when four of the children went missing successively.

It was gathered that the children usually disappeared while playing with their mates within the vicinity, thereby throwing their parents into confusion.

The story lines are usually same..

# I was inside while she was playing outside,” Aisha recalled bleakly. “It was not up to an hour when I decided to go out and check on her. Surprisingly, I could not find her. We have gone to all the police stations around us.”

# “I have been living here close to 25 years. My son was four years old when he got missing. We went to the mosque together that afternoon and after prayers, we returned home and he was playing outside.

“Less than an hour later, we could not see him. We reported the case at the Itire Police Station, Alakara and other surrounding police stations. Since that time, we have not seen him.”

# Two years ago, a three-year-old girl was playing outside while her mother was inside sleeping. After an hour, the mother woke up and came out to look for her but she couldn’t see the girl. We searched everywhere without any success. We also reported the case to the police.

# There was a boy who was following his father to the mosque on a Friday. The father sent him back and followed him to the last junction to their house before he headed back for the mosque. His mother said she heard him cry while she was praying. She came out after completing the prayer and looked everywhere but could not see him.

# “There is a Yoruba boy, Shittu, who was also abducted after he came back from school. The boy was playing outside while his mother was preparing food for him. When she finished cooking, she came out to call the boy but he was nowhere to be found. No one knew how the boy got missing.

# There was also a two-year-old boy who got missing in the same manner. He was playing in front of her parents’ house with two other friends. The mother asked them about him but they could not explain his whereabouts.”

# “A boy was abducted on his way to an Islamic school. On getting to Yaba (a neighbouring community), he was dropped off because his abductors saw policemen at a checkpoint. It was a good Samaritan who brought the boy back home.

@ adapted from punch