Saraki mediates in Makinde, Fayose feud

Saraki, in a tweet on Friday, said both Makinde and Fayose were ready to work together in the interest of the PDP.

Already PDP is feeling thoroughly embarrassed by the bad publicity brought to the Peoples Democratic Party by the public spat between the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, the PDP Governors Forum as well as the Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation Committee, have stepped in to broker peace.

Saraki said on Friday “As part of our ongoing efforts to reconcile the leaders and members of our great party, last week, I had a meeting with the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.“As a follow-up to the engagement and consultation, this evening, I just wrapped up an extensive but fruitful meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

“As we continue to listen to and learn about the concerns of stakeholders of our party, it is great to observe their willingness to work towards forging a stronger and more united Peoples Democratic Party. #PDPReconciliation