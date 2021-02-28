BREAKING: Over 300 abducted Jangebe schoolgirls regain freedom.

The kidnapped schoolgirls of the Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, have reportedly regained their freedom.

While Channels Television gathered on Sunday that the students have regained their freedom, the state government and other officials are, however, yet to confirm this or provide any details.

But a source close to the Nigerian military has confirmed the development.

As of Friday evening, seven out of the 317 abducted female students were said to have escaped.

The girls were abducted from their boarding school in the early hours of Friday.

In reaction to the development, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, CP Abutu Yar, had said a joint search and rescue operation was already underway with a view to rescuing all 317 students.

CP Yaro said the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau, and other state government officials led a heavily armed Re-enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to have been whisked to.