BREAKING: Over 300 abducted Jangebe schoolgirls regain freedom.

The kidnapped schoolgirls of the Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, have reportedly regained their freedom.
While Channels Television gathered on Sunday that the students have regained their freedom, the state government and other officials are, however, yet to confirm this or provide any details.
But a source close to the Nigerian military has confirmed the development.
As of Friday evening, seven out of the 317 abducted female students were said to have escaped.
The girls were abducted from their boarding school in the early hours of Friday.
In reaction to the development, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, CP Abutu Yar, had said a joint search and rescue operation was already underway with a view to rescuing all 317 students.