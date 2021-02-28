Govt denies paying ransoms on Kagawa boys,. ” except payment for Logistics “

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane, denied the payment of ransom to bandits for the release of the abductees.

He said, “Whoever talked about ransom, it is not true.

You will recall the first kidnap in the video that you saw, they were demanding N500m. There is no government that will pay such money to bandits as ransom.

“Some of the expenses, you have to hire (a) vehicle, you have to talk to people and mobilise them from one location to the other. Of course, it will gulp some expenses but the assurance that we have is that the major commanders are keying into these dialogue platform and we open up to escalate it from there.”

The Niger State governor, Bello thanked security agencies, the people of Niger State and Nigerians for their efforts and prayers leading to the freedom of the captives.

He added, “This (rescue operation) is a joint effort with security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, but going forward, we are putting in place a system to look into the causes (of kidnapping). In the next few days, I hope we will find solutions to this dastardly act.”