Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho lead campaign against cows, beef consumption

Younews Ng March 2, 2021 Celebrity, News, Trending Leave a comment 27 Views

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho; the Are Ona Kankanfo, Gani Adams; and the Odua Peoples Congress under the leadership of Prince Segun Osinbote are set to launch a campaign against cows

This is according to an advertorial published in The PUNCH on March 1, 2021.

The campaign which is tagged, ‘Anything But Cow Day’, will launch on Friday, March 5, 2021, and is being held in response to the boycott of the South by northern traders. The boycott has entered its 4th day.

The campaign, which is themed, ‘A one-day symbolic beef boycott towards terminating the cow pandemic – End COWVID-21’ is expected to trend on Twitter with the #endcowpandemic.org’ and will be streamed live on Odua Peoples Communications Youtube channel.

