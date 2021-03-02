Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Fire guts Nigerian Army headquarters

The Nigerian Army has reported a fire outbreak at its Headquarters complex in Abuja.

It attributed the cause of the inferno to faulty electrical installations.

According to a statement by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima: “Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex”.

