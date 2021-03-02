Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari holds first crucial meeting with newly appointed service chiefs

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council.

This is the first time the nation’s new service chiefs will be taking part in the council’s meeting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Profe Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), are also attending the meeting holding behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others are the Ministers of Defence, Interior, Police Affairs, and Foreign Affairs.

Security chiefs in attendance include Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amoo; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

Also in the meeting are the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; Director General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

