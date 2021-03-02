Lagos court fines 172 arrested at Cubana nightclub N6.8m

Lagos government has said People must know that clubbing has been banned.

And they must obtain approval from the Lagos State Safety Commission for all other social engagements

To enforce that a mobile court sitting at the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit in Oshodi has convicted 172 persons arrested by the state police command for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The state police command said on Monday that the presiding judge ordered each of the 172 violators to pay a fine of N40,000, and also sentenced them to community service.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had while parading them at the command headquarters in Ikeja, said the 172 persons were arrested during a raid on the Cubana Nightclub, Victoria Island, on Saturday.

Odumosu said, “Despite all the efforts and COVID-19 policies being rolled out by the government, most youths, who are leaders of tomorrow, still find it difficult to comply. Self-compliance is what matters most; the ladies and gentlemen here were arrested around 2am on Saturday at the Cubana Nightclub on Victoria Island.

“When we got there, 172 violators were inside one club and were not observing social distancing. We have footage of them in the club and aiding the spread of COVID-19.

“We will charge them and we will comply with whatever decision the court makes. Our job is to get them arrested for violating COVID-19 regulations and present them before the court of law.

It is at the discretion of the magistrate or the presiding judge to decide the judgment that will be meted out to them.”