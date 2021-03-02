North blockade of food supply to South enters day 5

Northern food suppliers, in Nigeria to the Southern part are using marketing of their products as tool of protest, and they mean business.

The blockade, enters the fifth day on Tuesday (today)

Recall that the cattle and foodstuff dealers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria on Thursday, last week, stopped supplies to the South.

Their action followed the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands, which include payment of N475m compensation for destruction of lives and property during the #EndSARS protest and last month’s crisis in Shasha, Oyo State.

To enforce the strike, the union’s task force prevented the members from transporting livestock and food from the north to the southern part of the country.

Many trucks, which disobeyed its directives, were stopped along the Jebba-Kaduna road last Friday, prompting the military to intervene.

But the union, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday accused the military of harassing its members. It added that it had not called off the strike.