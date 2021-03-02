Northern Group distances self from food blockade to South West

A socio-political organization, Jukun Development Association of Nigeria, on Monday distanced its members from individuals who directed stoppage of food supply to the South.

The JDAN also called on security agencies to “move quickly and arrest, and prosecute those making such calls.”

While calling on farmers and other people in the Middle Belt to intensify supply of a foodstuffs to the south, the organisation faulted the group that was enforcing the blockade.

The President of the JDAN, Chief Benjamin Bako, told journalists that those individuals calling for the boycott of food supply to the South “speak for themselves and not the entire population of the North.”

Bako said it was the duty of the security agencies to give maximum security to all the foodstuff traders coming to the markets in southern Nigeria for legitimate businesses.

He said that although those calling for the boycott of southern Nigeria on food supply might have genuine grievances, “the method adopted through punitive and systematic starvation of the Southern part of the country is too extreme and dangerous for a united Nigeria.”

Bako said the security agencies should “identify the criminals that burnt trucks and destroyed properties in Shasha and prosecuted them accordingly.”

He said, “All Nigerians need to thank the Yoruba people for their hospitality and kindness for hosting all tribes in Nigeria. So, they should never be repaid with evil. The individuals calling for the boycott of foodstuffs to the southern part of Nigeria may be unaware that millions of northerners that escaped hunger, poverty, starvation, banditry, Boko Haram and collapse of almost all the extreme northern states industries are now taking refuge in the South.”