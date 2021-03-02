Police arrest 10 alleged criminals in Mushin, Impound 29 motor cycles

Lagos Police over the weekend stormed criminal hideouts in Mushin and arrested three kingpins and seven others just as it impounded 29 motor cycled as part of onslaught against criminals and lawlessness in the State.

The three kingpins and the seven suspects whose identity are still being kept under wraps as a result of continuing investigation were picked up in separate locations in Mushin on Saturday evening.

The arrest which was led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi was a follow up to an earlier discrete investigations by the squad’s Decoy Team to Eko Boys High School, Showunmii Street and Itire Road, all in Mushin.

The suspects who were screened by CSP Egbeyemi have made series of confessional statements, which the police are currently working on.

The operation was in keeping with the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu that there won’t be respite for perpetrators of crime in Lagos State.

The impoundment of 29 motor cycles on Friday evening was to reduce the reported incidences of traffic robbery and in enforcement of the restriction order of the State Government on the corridor for motor cyclists.

The motorcycles were impounded on BRT lane in Ikeja Along and Ile Zik as well as Allen Junction, which are restricted routes for motorcycles.

CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi stated that those who flout the laws of the state would be made to face the full wrath of it.

He disclosed that the enforcement of the restriction of motor cyclists would continue while stating that robbery in notorious spots on the corridor would reduce as soon the mode of escape for robbers in the area is taken away.

.