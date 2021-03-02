Sacked Ganduje’s aide Yakasai released from DSS custody

Salihu Yakasai, the sacked media aide to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services.

A brother to Yakasai, Abdullahi, made this known via his Twitter handle.

“Alhamdulilah. My brother @dawisu is out. Thank you all! #freedawisu,” Abdullahi tweeted.

Many Nigerians on social media had condemned the arrest of Yakasai hours after criticising the President, Muhammadu Buhari, over the rise in school kidnappings.

He had called on the President, Buhari -led regime to either deal with bandits in the country or resign.

The embattled media aide was sometimes 2020 suspended from office for several weeks having earlier criticised Buhari over his failure to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the country.

But, DSS has said “He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,”

Yakasai, who was until Saturday afternoon, a media aide to Ganduje was arrested by the Department of State Services on Friday.

The father of the governor’s aide and a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum and elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, said his son was arrested on his way to a barbing salon in Kano, the state capital.

Though the DSS in Kano State initially denied arresting the younger Yakasai, DSS headquarters in Abuja confirmed that the sacked media aide was in its custody.