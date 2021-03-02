South waves aside Foodstuff blockade by North, sees opportunity

The development has been described as an eyed opener, to utilise opportunities the South had in agriculture.

Some southern state governments and farmers dismissed the blockade by northern food suppliers, saying it is an opportunity for the South to boost its food production capacity.

Ondo state government, amongst others, we learnt is not perturbed by the development as he said it would make the people of the South-West involve more in agriculture

He said, “We won’t appeal to them to bring the food to the South. If they want to bring it, let them bring it. If they don’t want to bring, let them take it away, but nobody will beg them. It is a welcome development, it would spur our people to embrace agriculture the more, particularly at the family level.

“It would also encourage promotion of food security at the family level. That is why the government has been advocating food security at the family level. You can plant in your compound. You can raise animals in your compound, so that you will reduce the money you spend on food.

“We are not relenting here. It is a matter of months, our tomatoes and pepper would start coming out for harvest. We are working on onions too .

Very soon, we will begin to grow our own onions. The only appeal we can make to them is for them to leave our forests and stop destroying our farms