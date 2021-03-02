Zamfara gov breaks the news : 279 abducted school girls released 4.00 a.m, Non raped

“The students arrived Government House, Gusau, at about 4a.m. on Tuesday,” according a dependable source early this Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021.

The school girls, whose number have usually been put at 317, had been reported to be released n Sunday but negotaitions with bandits ran into a hitch at the last minute.

The governor of Zamfara state has said that 279 girls taken from a school are “now safe.” Their abduction was the second mass school kidnapping to take place in Nigeria this year.

Hundreds of Nigerian students kidnapped from their boarding school in the northern state of Zamfara have been released, state governor Dr. Bello Matawalle said on Tuesday.

“Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity,” Matawalle wrote on Twitter. “This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.”

“I am happy to announce that the girls are free,” Dr. Bello Matawalle told an AFP journalist. “They have just arrived in the government house and are in good health…non of them was raped “