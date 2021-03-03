Burna Boy to perform at 2021 Grammy Awards

Nigerian music icon, Burna Boy, is scheduled to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony, which will hold on March 14, 2021.

Streaming live internationally via GRAMMY.com, the 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will feature several performances by current Grammy nominees like Rufus Wainwright, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Lido Pimienta, Poppy and many others

The event will be hosted by American singer, Jhené Aiko ― a three-time Grammy nominee.

According to the Academy, “all of the premiere ceremony performers and the host are nominated this year, as are most of the presenters.”

Burna Boy has been nominated in the category for the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for his ‘Twice As Tall’ album, which was released on 12 August 2020.

Kicking off the event will be a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Marvin Gaye track “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)”.

The special all-nominee ensemble performance will feature Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo, Regina Carter, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla (Bajofondo), Anoushka Shankar, and Kamasi Washington.

Also, music fans will be given unprecedented digital access to GRAMMY Awards content with GRAMMY Live, which will stream internationally on GRAMMY.com and via Facebook Live ― the exclusive streaming partner of GRAMMY Live.

GRAMMY Live takes viewers behind the scenes with backstage experiences, pre-show interviews and post-show highlights from Music’s Biggest Night.

The event will stream all day on Sunday, March 14, including during and after the GRAMMY Awards evening telecast.