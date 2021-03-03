New EFCC Chair revisits Tinubu probe, beams touch on his assets

Investigation into Tinubu whichb began last year after the removal of erstwhile Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has surfaced again.

The probe began then with a letter marked CR/3000/EFCC/LS/Vol4/322, dated November 6, 2020 was signed by the then Lagos zonal head, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who is now the Chairman of the EFCC.

Now, again EFCC has written a letter to the Code of Conduct Bureau, requesting copies of Tinubu’s asset declaration form.

a senior EFCC official confirmed the authenticity of the letter, adding that it was part of a wider probe.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the probe was sequel to some petitions written against Tinubu since 2018 which Magu had failed to act on.

The source said, “The letter is authentic. The EFCC is in receipt of several petitions against Tinubu, including one involving alleged fraud in Alpha Beta Consulting.”

A former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Mr. Dapo Apara, had written petitions to the EFCC, accusing the firm of tax evasion and being run by Tinubu albeit by proxy.

Apara had also instituted a lawsuit against Tinubu.

In his statement of claim, he stated that Tinubu controlled the company which was receiving 10 per cent of the taxes collected on behalf of the state.

The former MD said as the head of the company, he began looking into its finances and he made many startling discoveries such as mysterious transfers of over N20bn to various companies.

He stated, “N550m payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 15/5/18, N850m payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 14/3/15.”

The claimant said N960m was spent on purchasing HITV’s 300,000,000 shares.

However, Alpha Beta Tax consultancy firm, Alpha Beta LLP, denied allegations levelled against it by Apara, adding that he had diverted about $5m during his time as managing director by inflating a contract which was worth about $300,000 and then diverted a separate N6bn to personal use