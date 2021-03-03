See why Angry youths beat pastor to coma in Kogi

A group of angry youths, numbering 20, have reportedly beaten one Pastor Michael Samson of United Evangelical Church in Kogi State, to coma.

The clergy of the Church located at Iyano community in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi was said to have prevented the youths from carrying out a certain ritual.

Trouble started when the pastor denied the youths access to the church while they were performing a ceremony with a Masquerade.

Angered by the pastor’s denial, the youths came back, armed with dangerous weapons and descended on the man who was fast asleep.

At the time of filing this report, the pastor was responding to treatment at Idah General Hospital.

A source was quoted to have said the attackers wanted to perform some rituals to the gods of the land which they call “Ane” in Igala land.

The pastor, who was vehemently opposed to that in “God’s house” told them that the church was a mistaken venue for their planned rituals and that they should leave.

“After leaving, however, they came back in the night fully kitted with dangerous objects to beat the Pastor to coma.

“They were up to 20. We are praying right now that nothing happens to our brother because he is currently in a critical condition,” the source said.

”The incident has been reported to the Police Division in Onyedega under Ibaji LGA,” according to one of the pastor’s family member.