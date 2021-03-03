Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Senator Suswam’s brother, aide assassinated in Benue

Gunmen have killed Terkula Suswam, the elder brother of immediate past Benue Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

He was killed with his aide in Anyiin, Gaambetiev, Logo local Government area in Benue state .

The incident occurred around 8:46 pm,

An eye witness, said the late Suswam, was carrying out minor works on his gate house when a Toyota vehicle, popularly called “Dog Nyash” appeared from nowhere.

The eyewitness said the victim suspected the vehicle and attempted to run into the house but was gunned down.

The gunmen also killed an aide, who was with him at the entrance of his gate house

