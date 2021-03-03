With ZLP dissolving into APC,the redemption of Oyo State has started – Prof Akande

Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has commended the defection of former governor Rashidi Ladoja’s political family to the All Progressives Congress, APC.He stated that with their pull out from the PDP coalition,the redemption of Oyo State has started.

Members of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, promoted by High Chief Ladoja, had Tuesday evening formalized their defection to the APC after many weeks of political talks.

Akande, while reacting to the defection, said he was happy with their defection, adding that “Oyo is back on the part of redemption”

“I am happy with the joining of APC by loyalists of our Baba,High Chief Rashidi Ladoja. My joy knows no bound with their defection and I must say that they are welcome.

“For me, joining us at this point in time, means a lot. I will like to urge our people to accept them with open arms. This period of registration offers a lot of opportunities. They are welcome. And I believe our people are receptive. They are waiting to receive them in their various wards and local government areas.”

“With loyalists of Senator Ladoga joining the likes of Otunba Alao Akalq , Chief Akin Oke, Senator Ayoade Adeseun,Senator Femi Lanlehin, Senator Soji Akanbi, Otunba Alake Adeyemo,Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Chief Kunle Sanda,Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle and a host of other political big wigs,who else that matters in the politics of Oyo State is outside the APC fold? Indeed, the redemption of Oyo State from the present political aberration has started”.