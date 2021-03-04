How to register for Covid-19 vaccination in Nigeria

The federal government has launched a website to register Nigerians for the vaccination.

The NPHCDA has announced guidelines to register for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The guidelines were announced Monday morning in a social media post and they are as follows:

Step 1: Visit https://nphcda.gov.ng/

Step 2: Click on ” covid-19 vaccination e-registration”

In the Registration Form for COVID-19 Vaccination you are to fill in; your full names, phone number, email address, date of birth, sex, the type of National ID you have, a residential address which states, the LGA of residence, ward of residence and preferred vaccination site.

You are meant to also select your preferred vaccination date and time slot, which ends with a photo update.

After doing the above steps, you will receive a message saying:

“Registration Completed! …Your Vaccination ID is:

Your data is successfully received.

Thank you for taking time to fill the form, you will receive an SMS and email shortly containing your Vaccination No. and other instructions.”