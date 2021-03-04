Makinde Demolishes Oyo State House in Abuja for remodelling

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered demolition of Oyo State House situated at Asokoro in the Federal capital Territory – Abuja.

Oyo House is located in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The demolition was effected on Thursday afternoon.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa when contacted revealed that the house was undergoing remodelling, explaining that the build was old, and that it needed to be renovated.

“They will meet workers and they will ask the workers what happened why you are demolishing a part of the building. Or the person

They are renovating, there is a contract for the remodelling of the office which the contractor is working on. So, when they see a portion of the house that does not conform with the building they can remodel it. But, there is a project for the remodelling of the building.

“The building has been approved for remodelling by the Oyo State Government. That is the process that you are seeing there