(Opinion):EFCC vs Tinubu, ..before You condemn or commend

There are two sides to a coin. The fence protects the man inside and the man outside… Don’t judge a book by it’s cover…The sound of the bitter-kola is not the same as it’s taste.

The EFCC move against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu initiated by Abdulrasheed Bawa, the new boss of the anti-graft body could be for or against the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain.

But this writer employs all to hold their peace to enable us understand the tone and rhythm of the beat before you take a dance step.

Rather than jump into conclusion on the perceived outcome of the move, it would do followers and foes of the Lagos strongman a lot of good to hold their peace until the final outcome.

The move could be to clear Asiwaju ahead of 2023 and set the tone to use the same plot and platform to cage whoever would stand on his way in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

It could also be a move to stop Tinubu’s dream and ambition geared towards 2023. But until that is done, all parties should hold their peace.

Yes, on the surface, it appears the move is to hurt the interest of Tinubu and the man. Yes, those frowning at the move feel, it is a fallout of the presidency distancing itself from Tinubu or keeping him at arms length since after President Muhammadu Buhari settled in Aso Villa in 2015.

Yes, it seems the real reason for kicking out Ibrahim Magu and bringing on young Bawa as EFCC boss is manifesting….and like Tinubu’s followers believe, all these are targeted toward stopping his presidential ambition.

But, it may just be beyond this. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and pocket our condemnations and commendations as events unfold.

As for those suggesting that the move serves Tinubu right for throwing his weight behind the emergence of Buhari’s presidency thus, inflicting Nigerians with untold sufferings and pains….this writer advices you not to be the kids who rush into the streets expecting to bath under a heavy downpour just at the sight of a thick dark cloud….which was later blown away by the wind.