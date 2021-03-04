Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Veteran broadcaster, actor, Sadiq Daba is dead

Younews Ng March 4, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 104 Views

Daba died on Wednesday evening after losing a battle to leukaemia and prostate cancer.

His death was confirmed by filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, with whom he recently worked with on the 2020 motion picture, Citation.

Afolayan, who said that the ace broadcaster died on the evening of Wednesday, March 3rd, said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing to him.

Many Nigerians, including billionaire Femi Otedola, had donated money for his treatment abroad and showed massive support on social media.

Daba made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He has featured in several TV series and movies, with “Cock Crow at Dawn” and “October 1st” as notable mentions.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Over 2.3 million persons register for COVID-19 vaccination in less than 24 hours

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Wednesday dispelled fears that people may ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.