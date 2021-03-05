Ex-Chairman Of Diamond Bank Board Of Directors, Seyi Bickersteth Is Dead

Firmer chairman of Diamond Bank Board of Directors, Mr. Seyi Bickersteth is dead.

According to multiple sources, Mr Seyi was found dead in his Ikoyi apartment. The cause of his death is yet to be unravelled as at the time of reporting this.

Until his death, Mr. Seyi Bickersteth was a Regional Managing Partner and Chairman of Andersen Tax, Africa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career at Arthur Andersen as a partner and rose through the echelons to his most recent position, in a career that spanned over forty years.

Mr Bickersteth is an alumnus of the famous University of Ibadan and York University, Canada where he obtained a Bachelor`s and Masters’ degrees in Economics respectively. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI).

Mr. Seyi Bickersteth was most remembered for his pioneering role as a team leader of Arthur Anderson team in the 1988 International Merchant Bank (IMB) restructuring exercise. He served in various leadership positions and Boards in top firms like; KPMG, ARM and the defunct Diamond Bank